Catholic college invites Mary McAleese as commencement speaker

March 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: St. Mary’s College in Indiana, an all-women Catholic school, has announced that Mary McAleese, the former president of Ireland, will be this year’s commencement speaker.

Since ending her political career, McAleese has devoted herself to working for radical change in the Catholic Church, which she has said “belongs to an old disintegrating empire of generals and conscripts.” She favors legal abortion and same-sex marriage, decries the all-male priesthood as “sexist humbug,” and opposes the baptism of infants.

