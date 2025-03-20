Catholic World News

Irish bishop warns against SSPX Resistance

March 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish bishop has warned the faithful against SSPX Resistance, founded by the late Bishop Richard Williamson (1940-2025).

“The priests of SSPX Resistance Ireland administer sacraments, but do so illicitly—that is, without the necessary faculties and approval of the Church,” said Bishop Donal McKeown of Derry. “I urge all the faithful to remain steadfast in communion with the Church, united with the Holy Father and the bishops who share in full communion with him.”

In 1988, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, founder of the Society of St. Pius X, consecrated Bishop Williamson without Vatican permission. In 2012, the Society expelled the prelate from its ranks.

