Don’t accept donations from those who seek publicity, leading Kenyan prelate advises

March 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops warned against “microphone donations” and “loudspeaker donations”—in other words, “donations for publicity.”

“This is the resolution of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops,” said Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba of Kisumu. “We invite all priests in our respective dioceses to walk and move in tune with this resolution. It is for the good of everybody; it is for the good of our country in ensuring that issues of responsibility and accountability are sorted out.”

“The Church, since time immemorial, depends on the goodwill of men and women in this work of evangelization,” he added. “We don’t refuse donations; we don’t reject donations. We are saying, ‘Good must be done well in silence.’”

