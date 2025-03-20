Catholic World News

Devotion to Akash Bashir, Pakistan’s Servant of God, grows internationally

March 20, 2025

Aid to the Church in Need and The Pillar have published articles on the growing devotion to the Servant of God Akash Bashir, a 20-year-old Pakistani who was killed in 2015 as he prevented a suicide bomber from entering his parish.

Aid to the Church in Need interviewed the postulator of Bashir’s beatification cause; The Pillar interviewed the vice postulator, who said:

It is bigger than Akash is himself, he represents the persecuted Christians in Pakistan and all over the world. So to be the first “Blessed” of this extremist Muslim country, he is the flag and the face of all those who have not had a voice and who suffer religious persecution around the world. He is a very important figure in this sense, because he is a young man with a gigantic faith, who managed to defend his own faith and the faith of his Christian community.

