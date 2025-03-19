Catholic World News

Papal message released for Day of Prayer for Vocations

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 62 World Day of Prayer for Vocations, Pope Francis writes that “all of us can be pilgrims of hope if we make our lives a gift, above all by placing ourselves at the service of those who live on the world’s material and existential peripheries.”

The annual day of prayer for vocations will be observed on May 11. The papal message was released on March 19.

