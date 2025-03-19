Catholic World News

India’s bishops plot Synodal Path through 2033

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) has released a document, Partners in Hope, that sets forth a pastoral plan for promoting synodality in India, looking forward to goals for the Church in 2033.

The bishops’ document lists 16 themes for the process: “emphasizing inclusivity, social justice, and spiritual renewal. It highlights faith formation and the Word of God, children, family, youth, laity, basic ecclesial communities, migrants, refugees, socially excluded groups, Dalits, tribals, Adivasis, indigenous peoples, women, gender justice, poverty, an equitable economy, digital technology, social media, ecology, climate stewardship, ecumenism, interreligious dialogue, and peacebuilding.”

