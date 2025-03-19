Catholic World News

Pope begins new series of Wednesday catechetical talks

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a catechetical talk prepared for his weekly public audience on March 19, Pope Francis began a new series of reflections on the people who encountered Jesus in the Gospels.

With the Pontiff still in Gemelli Hospital, the Wednesday audience did not take place, but the Pope’s text, on the meeting between Jesus and Nicodemus, was released by the Vatican.

In that text the Pope describes Nicodemus as “a man whose story shows it is possible to come out of the darkness and find the courage to follow Christ.”

