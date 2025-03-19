Catholic World News

Pope off ventilator

March 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis no longer needs mechanical ventilation to assist his breathing as he sleeps, doctors at Gemelli Hospital revealed on March 19.

The Pope had been using a ventilator (the equivalent of a CPAP machine) during the night, and high-flow oxygen delivered by a nasal tube during the day. According to the March 19 update, the use of high-flow oxygen has also been scaled back, as he recovers the ability to breathe normally.

The Pontiff has no fever, and the infections that caused his double pneumonia are under control, doctors report. Describing his condition as stable—while still cautioning that it is “complex”—the hospital said that no new medical bulletins should be expected until next week.

