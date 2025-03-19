Catholic World News

St. Peter’s Basilica becomes a ‘fixable,’ explorable Minecraft world

March 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: At a March 18 press conference, officials from the Vatican and Microsoft discussed the launch of Minecraft Education’s Peter is Here: AI for Cultural Heritage.

The interactive game “invites students and children to explore one of the most compelling stories, the history” of St. Peter’s Basilica, and “to try their hand at restoration challenges,” said Father Enzo Fortunato, president of the Pontifical Committee for the World Day of Children.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!