Catholic World News

Gaza priest reports Israeli bombing near parish

March 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: As Israeli launched surprise airstrikes on Gaza, the pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish said that “the bombings woke us up, they were close by, 300-400 meters [1,000-1,300 feet] away.”

“Fortunately, no shrapnel [hit us] and we’re fine, but throughout the Strip there is already talk of more than 350 dead and more than a thousand injured,” said Father Gabriel Romanelli. “We hope that what happened tonight does not put an end to the ceasefire, that the war does not start again.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!