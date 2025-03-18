Catholic World News

Shanghai: bishop under tight government restrictions since 2013

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: AsiaNews provides an update on the status of Bishop Thaddeus Ma Daqin, an auxiliary bishop of Shanghai, who has been barred from ministry by the Chinese government since 2012.

The government had approved the selection of Bishop Ma, intending that he would become the Bishop of Shanghai. But at his episcopal consecration, he announced that he was quitting the government-backed Patriotic Association, and the government responded immediately by announcing that he was suspended from ministry and confined to house arrest. He still remains in that status.

In 2013 the Beijing government announced that Bishop Shen Bin had been installed as the new Bishop of Shanghai. The appointment was made without Vatican approval. But three months later Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said that the Pope “decided to rectify the canonical irregularity” for the “greater good of the diocese,” and approved the appointment.

