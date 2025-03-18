Catholic World News

King Charles confirmed to meet with Pope on April 8

March 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican in a private audience on April 8, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The official announcement of the audience—which will come during a state visit by the British royal couple to Italy—indicates that the Vatican has confirmed the date, with the expectation that Pope Francis will have recovered from double pneumonia and resumed his normal activities by early next month.

During his visit to the Vatican, King Charles will “attend a Service in the Sistine Chapel, focused on the theme of care for creation,” Buckingham Palace said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!