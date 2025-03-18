Catholic World News

Serbian cardinal backs student protestors

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Ladislav Nemet, SVD, of Belgrade has expressed support for the students who are leading massive anti-government protests.

“Your courage and determination to fight for truth and justice are a sign of hope and faith for a better future for Serbia,” he said. “In your struggle for truth, justice, and change, you are not alone: the thoughts and prayers of many people are with you.”

The European nation of 6.7 million (map) is 90% Orthodox (83% Orthodox) and 7% Muslim.

