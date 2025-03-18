Catholic World News

Vatican calls for ‘sincere dialogue, free from any preconditions’ after conversation between Cardinal Parolin, Zelensky

March 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery and thanked him for his prayers and moral support for our people, as well as for his efforts in facilitating the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported and displaced by Russia,” Zelensky tweeted. “The voice of the Holy See is very important on the path to peace.”

On March 17—three days after the conversation—the Vatican press office released a statement that said in part:

The Holy See, while renewing its prayer for peace in Ukraine, hopes that the Parties involved will seize the opportunity for a sincere dialogue, not subject to preconditions of any kind and aimed at reaching a just and lasting peace. At the same time, it encourages that everything possible be done for the release of prisoners.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!