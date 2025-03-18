Catholic World News

Malawi bishops, in election statement, rue corruption, handouts, dependence on foreign aid

March 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement issued well ahead of the September general election, Malawi’s bishops identified 14 “perennial stones which have kept us in the tomb as a Nation for many generations.” These stones include corruption, “perpetual dependence on donor aid,” and “the destructive habit of handouts.”

“We have taken to heart the Lord’s prayer, ‘Give us today our daily bread’ and live by it literally,” the bishops said. “As we speak, we face a big crisis due to the withdrawal of USAID.”

“We do not intend to endorse any political candidate or party,” the bishops continued. “We order all our priests not to take sides or favor any candidate or political party. Any such action on the part of our priests using church structures for political purpose will not be tolerated.”

Malawi, a southeastern African nation of 21.8 million (map), is 79% Christian (38% Catholic), 15% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

