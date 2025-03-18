Catholic World News

USCCB, in action alert, urges faithful to advocate for ‘Dreamers,’ mixed-immigration status families

March 18, 2025

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has issued an action alert asking the faithful to urge their members of Congress to “protect and support Dreamers, especially DACA beneficiaries and those who are part of mixed-status families.”

“Dreamers,” named after the DREAM Act, are immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children. DACA refers to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive action deferring deportation of “Dreamers” and permitting them to work in the nation legally without providing a path to citizenship.

DACA “was recently ruled unlawful by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals,” the USCCB stated. “While current DACA beneficiaries can continue to renew their protection for the time being, no new applications can be processed. It is possible that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon be called upon to review this case and ultimately decide the fate of the program and its beneficiaries ... Only Congress is empowered to provide a permanent solution for Dreamers.”

“With efforts currently underway to advance a reconciliation bill in Congress, it is vital that legislators exclude from this measure changes to existing law that would adversely impact mixed-status families, including limiting eligibility for mixed-status families in such a way that prevents them from accessing the same support as other American families,” the bishops’ conference added. “Our society is only as strong as its families, and that includes those comprised of people with different immigration statuses.”

