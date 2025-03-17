Catholic World News

Lenten Sermons opened to the public

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s weekly Lenten Sermons, traditionally delivered by the papal preacher to the Pontiff and members of the Roman Curia, will be open to the public this year.

Father Roberto Pasolini, the Franciscan preacher, will deliver the weekly sermons in the Paul VI auditorium, rather than in one of the Vatican chapels, in order to accommodate the larger congregation. Tickets are not required for the sermons, which will be given each Friday morning in Lent.

