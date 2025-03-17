Catholic World News

Pope’s condition stable, still ‘complex’

March 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Doctors report that the condition of Pope Francis remains stable, with therapy producing some improvement, but caution that his clinical outlook remains “complex.”

On March 16 the Vatican released the first photo of the Pontiff in over a month, showing him at prayer before the altar of his chapel in the Gemelli Hospital, wearing an alb, after the celebration of Sunday Mass. The press office reports that the Pope is now spending much of his days in prayer and work, along with periods of therapy and rest.

Doctors have revealed that they are decreasing the use of “non-invasive mechanical ventilation” to assist the Pope’s breathing at night. He still requires high-flow supplemental oxygen, delivered through a nasal tube. No date has been set for his release from the hospital.

