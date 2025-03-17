Catholic World News

Lenten retreat for Roman Curia concludes with meditations on eternal rest, transformation

March 17, 2025

The annual Lenten spiritual exercises for the Roman Curia concluded on March 14.

Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, the Preacher of the Papal Household, devoted his final two meditations to the themes of eternal rest and “embracing transformation.”

As is customary, the spiritual exercises began on the evening of the First Sunday of Lent and concluded on Friday of the First Week of Lent. Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has published summaries of Father Pasolini’s meditations:

