3 women who allege abuse by Father Rupnik recount stories in new book

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Laura Sgrò, an attorney who represents some of the women who allege sexual abuse by Father Marko Rupnik, has written Stupri Sacri [Sacred Rapes, or Sacred Assaults], in which three—Gloria, Mirjam and Samuelle—recount their stories.

“No one believes them,” said Sgrò. “When a nun is raped by a priest, it’s always the nun who seduced him, she is the one who somehow possessed him and who knows what the poor devil had to do to escape her advances.”

The book also recounts stories of similar assaults by other priests. “They are raw stories of pain and oppression, but they are a precious key to understanding the underground mechanisms through which spiritual power can be distorted and transformed into an instrument of absolute domination,” according to the book’s promotional material.

