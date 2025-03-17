Catholic World News

USCCB asks faithful to urge Congress to resume foreign aid

March 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has asked the faithful to “email your members of Congress, asking them to urge the Administration to halt and reverse all terminations of lifesaving and life-affirming humanitarian and development assistance until a thorough and transparent review of programs is conducted.”

The bishops’ conference also asked the faithful to “request that your members of Congress urge the Administration to disburse all congressionally appropriated foreign assistance funds in a timely manner.”

“US foreign assistance provides immediate, critical, lifesaving aid to our sisters and brothers facing hunger, religious persecution, conflict and other affronts to their human dignity,” the action alert stated. “Almost all foreign aid programs have been terminated without warning to communities around the globe. The situation is dire.”

