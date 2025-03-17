Catholic World News

USCCB asks faithful to urge Congress to resume foreign aid

March 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has asked the faithful to “email your members of Congress, asking them to urge the Administration to halt and reverse all terminations of lifesaving and life-affirming humanitarian and development assistance until a thorough and transparent review of programs is conducted.”

The bishops’ conference also asked the faithful to “request that your members of Congress urge the Administration to disburse all congressionally appropriated foreign assistance funds in a timely manner.”

“US foreign assistance provides immediate, critical, lifesaving aid to our sisters and brothers facing hunger, religious persecution, conflict and other affronts to their human dignity,” the action alert stated. “Almost all foreign aid programs have been terminated without warning to communities around the globe. The situation is dire.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon17 March
Lent

Monday of the Second Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Patrick, Bishop (Solemnity AUS, IRE, Feast NZ, Scotland, Wales)

Image for Monday of the Second Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of St. Patrick, Bishop (Solemnity AUS, IRE, Feast NZ, Scotland, Wales)

The greatest proof of Christ's charity was given on the Cross. With Christ our gift of ourselves will be given to God as an expression of our love. Communion will lift our human activities up to God's level, not only in will and intention, but in the reality of the sacrament. Let us offer then, and believe, and…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: