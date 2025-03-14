Catholic World News

Indonesian cardinal opposes blasphemy conviction of transgender activist

March 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta has called for the release of a transgender activist who was convicted of blasphemy for an irreverent TikTok post about Jesus.

Rata Thalisa was sentenced to 2 years and 10 months in prison, after several Protestant pastors filed a blasphemy complaint. The cardinal said lamented the conviction, saying “we have to have a sense of humor.”

“Not everything is to be taken very seriously. Jesus would laugh if he heard the suggestion to cut his hair,” the cardinal said. (Actually Thalisa had suggested that Jesus should cut “her” hair.)

