New lighting to illumine dome of St. Peter’s

March 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: St. Peter’s basilica will soon present a more striking image as night, as a state-of-the-art lighting system is being installed around the giant dome.

The night lights will provide a brighter and more even illumination for the basilica.

