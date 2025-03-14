Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy launches first criticism of Trump administration

March 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy, newly installed as the Archbishop of Washington, DC, wasted no time issuing his first public criticism of the Trump administration, in an interview recorded before he took office.

Cardinal McElroy object to classifying illegal immigrants as criminals, saying that the designation suggests “It is all right to treat them as lesser, as less human than us. That’s a very dangerous thing,” he told the Catholic Standard.

The cardinal went on to say “that’s what I think is at the core of the danger we face as a country now.”

Cardinal McElroy also voice opposition to the Trump administration’s mass layoffs of federal workers. He said that any staff cuts should reflect a clear judgment on what government work is necessary, and “it doesn’t seem to me that these firings are proceeding from a coherent sense of that.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!