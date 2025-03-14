Catholic World News

Former Archbishop of Canterbury decries wave of anti-Semitism

March 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Lord Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, warned against the “resurgence of anti-Semitic rhetoric” in a speech honoring the late Lord Jonathan Sacks, who had been Chief Rabbi of the UK from 1991 to 2013.

Lord Williams, who was the worldwide leader of the Anglican communion from 2002 to 2012, spoke about the anti-Semitic sentiments that emerged after the October 7 massacre of of Israelis by Hamas terrorists. He said: “The desperate plight of the hostages is a bitterly vivid symbol of the way that so many lives—Jewish and non-Jewish—are held hostage by a climate of terror.”

