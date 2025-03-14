Catholic World News

Ukrainian Philadelphia archbishop discusses Trump-Zelensky meeting, Major Archbishop’s visit

March 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with The Ukrainian Weekly, the Ukrainian Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia discussed President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent meeting with President Donald Trump, as well as Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk’s recent visit to the United States and Canada.

Archbishop Borys Gudziak said he reacted to the Trump-Zelensky meeting with “sadness and shame” and described a meeting with Ukrainian-Americans that evening as “like a mutual therapy session.”

Archbishop Gudziak also said that the recent visit of the Major Archbishop to his cathedral attracted record crowds. “There were 2,000 people in the cathedral that sits 1,200,” he said, and 15 priests heard approximately 1,000 confessions.

