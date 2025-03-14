Catholic World News

Prelate takes issue with Reporter’s critique of Bishop Barron

March 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William Byrne of Springfield, Massachusetts, has taken issue with a National Catholic Reporter editor’s criticism of Bishop Robert Barron’s reflections on President Trump’s recent address to Congress.

“Ad hominem attacks peddling in misinformation only serve to wound the Body of Christ,” Bishop Byrne said of John Grosso’s column, which he described as “misleading” and lacking “in charity and clarity.”

“Misinformed opinion that fails to consider all the available evidence fails the test of responsible journalism,” Bishop Byrne added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!