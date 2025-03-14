Catholic World News

In the hospital, Pope celebrates anniversary of election with cake

March 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the 12th anniversary of his election with healthcare workers in Gemelli Hospital, according to the Vatican press office.

The Pontiff, whose health has improved in recent days, has been taking part virtually in the Lenten spiritual exercises for the Roman Curia.

Stating that the number 12 is a biblical number of completeness, Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, who is preaching the retreat, said, “We can truly thank God because the gift of Pope Francis to the Church and the world is complete. And certainly, in these 12 years, he has had the opportunity to express himself in fullness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!