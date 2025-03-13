Catholic World News

Kansas governor: Black Mass must be outside capitol building

March 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that a proposed Black Mass cannot be held inside the state’s capitol building, but since she has “limited authority” to stop the Satanic worship, it will be allowed on the Capitol grounds.

Chuck Weber, the executive director of the Kansas Catholic Conference, remarked that the governor’s decision allows for a “vile and despicable Satanic worship ritual.” He said: “Moving it from the living room to the front porch changes nothing.”

