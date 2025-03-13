Catholic World News

Former Vatican editor: election of Pope Francis resulted from long-term campaign

March 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The former editor of the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano says that the election of Pope Francis twelve years ago “was the result of extensive preparation.”

In an interview with the Roman news agency I Media, Giovanni Maria Vian said that a campaign to elect Cardinal Bergoglio, “encouraged by progressive cardinals,” began as early as 2001.

Vian commented on the “anti-Western resentment” that he has seen in the current pontificate, and remarked that the concern Pope Francis shows for the environment matches the ecological priorities of the Peronist movement in Argentina. Vian also says that although Pope Francis had a cordial relationship with the late Pope Benedict XVI, “it is artificial and false to attempt o present them as close.”

