Luxembourg Church leaders take heat for Caritas losses

March 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in Luxembourg faced tough questioning from a parliamentary committee investigating the financial collapse of Caritas, the Catholic charitable agency.

Last year Caritas filed fraud charges against an employee, claiming a loss of over €60 million. When questioned why the Church had not intervened to prop up the agency, which was forced to abandon its projects, officials replied that the archdiocese did not have the funds available to absorb the Caritas deficit.

