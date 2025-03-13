Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Church decries killings in Syria

March 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Moscow Patriarchate has denounced the recent killing of hundreds of Alawites and Christians in Syria.

“The terror has been unleashed based on accusations of their disloyalty and of them posing a threat to the new Syrian authorities,” stated the Synodal Department for Church’s Relations with Society and Mass Media. “Such arguments, however, lose their credibility amidst numerous reports of the killings of unarmed people, including children and the elderly.”

“There is every reason to believe that the persecution is being waged on religious and ethnic grounds,” the Patriarchate added.

