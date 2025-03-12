Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy installed as head of Washington archdiocese

March 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy was installed as the Archbishop of Washington, DC, on March 11, in a ceremony that drew the participation of eight other cardinals and dozens of American bishops.

In his homily Cardinal McElroy spoke about the Jubilee of Hope, saying: “What hope we could bring to our world as the Church of Washington if we could truly help our society to see others more as God sees them—beloved children, sisters and brothers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

