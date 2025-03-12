Catholic World News

Cuba completes release of (some) prisoners

March 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cuba has announced the completion of a prisoner-release program negotiated by the Vatican.

In January, after outgoing US President Joe Biden removed Cuba from the list of countries that support terrorism (a move that President Trump has countermanded), Cuba promised the release of 553 prisoners. Cuban officials now say that the pledge has been fulfilled.

Human-rights advocates note that many political prisoners remain behind bars, and many of those released were not political prisoners.

