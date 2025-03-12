Catholic World News

Papal condolences for Argentine flood victims

March 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a telegram of condolence to the archbishop of Bahía Blanca, Argentina, following flooding there.

At least 16 people have died in the flooding, and 100 are missing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!