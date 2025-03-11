Catholic World News

Rupnik to face canonical trial soon: Vatican source

March 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marko Rupnik will face a canonical trial “in the not-too-distant future,” a Vatican source told OSV News.

After an Italian television program broadcast the charges of three women who reported spiritual and sexual abuse, Father Rupnik declined to speak with reporters. But the Slovenian bishop who welcomed the accused priest into his diocese after he was expelled from the Jesuit order has defended his decision, saying, “I really doubt whether the accusations against Father Rupnik have any basis at all.”

Bishop Jurij Bizjak (who retired last November, at the age of 77) said that he approved the incardination of Father Rupnik into the Diocese of Koper “in consensus with the Holy See.” He reasoned: “As long as he has not been convicted by any court of law, he is presumed innocent.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!