Bishops in Philippines respond to ex-president’s arrest

March 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Police in the Philippines have arrested former President Rodrigo Duterte, on a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC), where he will face charges of crimes against humanity.

The ICC charge refers to Duterte’s draconian war against drug trafficking, which unleashed police and vigilante groups and is held responsible for thousands of extra-judicial killings.

Bishop José Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan voiced the hope that Duterte’s trial would bring “accountability, transparency, and the protection of human dignity.” Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos welcomed the opportunity to uncover the truth about Duterte’s anti-drug campaign. “These killings were not random,” he said. “They were part of a policy that violated the fundamental right to life.”

