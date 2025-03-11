Catholic World News

Human rights advocate named bishop in troubled Indonesian region

March 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Father Bernardus Baru, OSA, as bishop of Timika, a city in Indonesia’s Central Papua province.

Father Baru “has been vocal against decades-long deadly conflict between the military and rebel groups in the region and alleged rights abuses by security forces,” UCA News reported. “Observers say the new appointment shows the Vatican is heeding the long-running demand of Papuan Catholics for native bishops to address their challenges better.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!