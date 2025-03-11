Supreme Court to hear conversion therapy ban case
March 11, 2025
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear Chiles v. Salazar, a case in which a federal appeals court has ruled that Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors does not violate the First Amendment.
The law forbids “any practice or treatment by a licensed physician specializing in the practice of psychiatry that attempts or purports to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.”
Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor, filed suit, stating that the law violated her constitutional rights to freedom of speech and free exercise of religion. Her appeal to the Supreme Court focuses on freedom of speech.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 6:17 AM ET USA
A ban on a voluntary therapy towards what the most of humanity consider living a normal healthy life is pure dystopian evil. This decision is going to be a litmus test for each member of the Supreme Court.