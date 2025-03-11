Catholic World News

Supreme Court to hear conversion therapy ban case

March 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear Chiles v. Salazar, a case in which a federal appeals court has ruled that Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors does not violate the First Amendment.

The law forbids “any practice or treatment by a licensed physician specializing in the practice of psychiatry that attempts or purports to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.”

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor, filed suit, stating that the law violated her constitutional rights to freedom of speech and free exercise of religion. Her appeal to the Supreme Court focuses on freedom of speech.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.