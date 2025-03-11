Catholic World News

Dhaka archbishop calls for secular, inclusive Bangladesh

March 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Dhaka—Bangladesh’s capital and largest city—called for a “secular, developed and inclusive” nation following a meeting with the leader of the BNP, a leading political party.

In view of prospective elections in late 2025 or early 2026, prominent political figures are discussing the drafting of a new constitution. Some parties wish to transform Bangladesh into a more Islamic state, while others uphold a more secular, tolerant vision.

The South Asian nation of 170 million (map)—the world’s 8th most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2017.

