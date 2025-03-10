Catholic World News

On eve of election, Fides profiles Church in Greenland

March 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Fides news agency has profiled the Church in Greenland on the eve of its general election, in which there is heightened international interest because of President Donald Trump’s statements on US acquisition of the island.

The majority of the island’s inhabitants are Lutherans, and less than 1% of the self-governing Danish territory’s 57,000 people are Catholic. Around 300 Catholics gather weekly for Mass in the island’s sole parish, which has been entrusted to Conventual Franciscan friars by the Diocese of Copenhagen, Denmark.

“The small group of Catholics in Greenland consists mainly not of the indigenous population (Inuit or Danes), but of migrants from the Philippines or Vietnam, but also from other countries in Europe or Asia,” according to Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

