Renewed papal gratitude for hospital care and prayers, appeal for peace

March 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the Angelus address on March 9, Pope Francis renewed his expression of gratitude for the healthcare workers who are caring for him in Gemelli Hospital, as well as for “all those who are showing their closeness to me in prayer.”

In his address, which he prepared but did not deliver, the Pontiff also renewed his appeal for prayers for peace:

Together let us continue to invoke the gift of peace, in particular in tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In particular, I have learned with concern of the resumption of violence in some areas of Syria: I hope that they cease definitively, with full respect for all ethnic and religious components of society, especially civilians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

