Chinese bishop arrested for celebrating Jubilee Mass

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese police have arrested Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou, charging him with the “serious crime” of celebrating an unauthorized Mass to open the Jubilee Year.

Bishop Shao—who is not recognized by the government, because he has refused to join the government-backed Catholic Patriotic Association—opened the Jubilee Year with a Mass on December 27. For that illegal act, the government imposed a fine equivalent to $26,500, which the bishop has refused to pay.

Government officials said that Bishop Shao was taken into custody for his own safety. His whereabouts are not known to local Catholics.

