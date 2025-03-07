Catholic World News

Priests of Rome asked to donate to housing program

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar of Rome, has asked all priests of the diocese to donate one month’s salary to a housing program, in response to a critical shortage of affordable housing in the city.

Cardinal Reina pointed to the example set by Pope Francis, who has contributed €1 million to the Don Roberto Sardelli fund, to be used to renovate a clerical home into an apartment building.

The cardinal told priests that their sacrificial donation would be help them prepare spiritually for the Jubilee of Priests, Bishops, and Seminarians, scheduled for June. But his request is likely to encounter resistance from Rome’s clergy, at a time of budget shortages and personnel disputes within the diocese.

