Rabbi meets with Cardinal Parolin, calls on Vatican to describe Israel as Jews’ ‘eternal homeland’

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation of Jewish leaders met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, for “many hours” on March 7, a rabbi who participated in the meeting tweeted, as he called on the Vatican to describe the State of Israel as the Jews’ “biblical birthright” and “eternal homeland.”

“On this occasion, my mission is clear: to persuade the Church to formally recognize Israel as the biblical birthright of the Jewish people,” Rabbi Shumley Boteach wrote in The Times of Israel. ”I stated my case at the Vatican, urging the Holy Father to affirm Israel’s status as the eternal homeland of the Jewish people.”

Rabbi Boteach wrote that the delegation met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations as well. Cardinal Parolin and Archbishop Gallagher, he said, “are possessed of the warmth, humility, scholarship and utter professionalism that is characteristic of the Vatican’s highest leadership.”

