Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman decries EU military aid for Ukraine

March 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, criticized the EU’s plan to provide 800 billion euros ($867 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine.

Europe “has only seemed capable of supplying arms to Ukraine, which was unjustly attacked by Russian troops, but not of proposing and pursuing concrete negotiating paths to end the bloody conflict,” said Tornielli. “And now, following similar initiatives by other world powers, Europe is preparing to invest the exorbitant sum of 800 billion euros in weapons.”

Tornielli suggested that EU leaders should instead have worked with the Trump administration to develop a peace initiative:

The expected and foreseeable geopolitical shift with the change of leadership in the White House could have led to a common initiative along the lines suggested by the Pope, aimed at ending the carnage taking place in the heart of Christian Europe. Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin recently stated in an interview: “Authentic peace arises from the involvement of all parties. Everyone must have something; in a compromise, no one can have everything, and everyone must be willing to negotiate.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!