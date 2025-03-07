Catholic World News

Over 2,300 Polish nuns helped save Jews during Holocaust

March 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In conjunction with the European Day of the Righteous, the president of the Historical Commission of the Conference of Major Superiors of Women’s Religious Congregations in Poland discussed the efforts of women’s religious sisters to assist Jews during the Holocaust.

“Exactly 2,345 religious sisters from various congregations helped the Jewish population,” said Sister Monika Kupczewska. “The largest number, 56 communities, belonged to the Franciscan Sisters of the Family of Mary.”

“Sometimes parents came and asked for help, sometimes children were left at convent doors, and sometimes older children escaped from the ghetto,” she added. “They saved the children by changing their names, forging new documents, and even disguising them in religious habits.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!