Ukrainian Catholic leader: ‘No peace treaty can be signed without truth and justice’

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to recent developments in “Western capitals,” the head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church declared “to the whole world” that “no peace treaty can be signed without truth and justice.”

“Ukraine is forced to fight for its rights, its dignity, and its justice, even when peace is at stake,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “Many people today debate Ukraine’s territories, while our church and state defend the people—their right to exist and their freedom.”

He added:

I appeal to all our people, the citizens of Ukraine. Do not fear the mighty of this world! Despite the various messages coming from Western capitals, we must have a cold mind, a burning heart and a will of steel to ensure Ukraine’s victory.



Therefore, on behalf of the long-suffering Ukrainian people, I once again proclaim to the whole world: Ukraine stands! Ukraine fights! Ukraine prays!

