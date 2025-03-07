Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: ‘No peace treaty can be signed without truth and justice’

March 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to recent developments in “Western capitals,” the head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church declared “to the whole world” that “no peace treaty can be signed without truth and justice.”

“Ukraine is forced to fight for its rights, its dignity, and its justice, even when peace is at stake,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “Many people today debate Ukraine’s territories, while our church and state defend the people—their right to exist and their freedom.”

He added:

I appeal to all our people, the citizens of Ukraine. Do not fear the mighty of this world! Despite the various messages coming from Western capitals, we must have a cold mind, a burning heart and a will of steel to ensure Ukraine’s victory.

Therefore, on behalf of the long-suffering Ukrainian people, I once again proclaim to the whole world: Ukraine stands! Ukraine fights! Ukraine prays!

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri7 March
Lent

Friday after Ash Wednesday; Opt. Mem. of Sts. Perpetua and Felicity, Martyrs

Image for Friday after Ash Wednesday; Opt. Mem. of Sts. Perpetua and Felicity, Martyrs

The first four Masses in Lent serve as a general introduction to Lent. They describe the essentials of a Lenten program. This Mass is concerned with fasting and teaches us what true fasting is. The Opening Prayer of today's Mass asks God to guide the Lenten penance we have begun. The Church celebrates…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: