President Trump issues Ramadan message

March 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump has issued a message for Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting.

The president described Ramadan as “a sacred time of fasting, prayer, and communal gathering” and “a time to draw hope, courage, and inspiration to lead lives of holiness and virtue.” He also spoke of his administration’s commitment to religious liberty and its “resolve to building a future of peace, and to recognizing the dignity imprinted on every human soul.”

“This Ramadan, I offer my best wishes for a season of joyous reflection on God’s endless grace and infinite love,” he concluded. “May God bless you and your families during this wondrous season.”

