Parish center hit in Myanmar bombing raid

March 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The pastoral center of a Catholic parish in Nan Hlaing, Myanmar, was hit in a bombing raid by the country’s air force. Although the building was destroyed, no casualties were reported.

Father Wilbert Mireh, the pastor, said that the bombing damage compounded problems that already afflicted the parish. “Electricity, telephone and other services have been absent in our area since July 2024,” he told the Fides news service.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

